Silver Rates hit new high of Rs10,000 per tola; Expert Prediction points to more gains

KARACHI – Silver crossed the historic $100 per ounce mark, hitting record highs both globally and in Pakistan.

Silver prices in Pakistan jumped to Rs10,275 per tola, amid global surge in the precious metal. The prices are going higher amid surge in the solar market and rising investor interest, with shiny metal remaining on one of the strongest bull runs in history.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Per tola 10,275 Per 1 Gram 918.23 Per 10 Gram 9,182.26 Per Ounce 28,697.75

Silver Price Prediction

If you look back at last year’s numbers, silver hovered around Rs3,837 in June, the metal broke out of its long-standing $30–$35 per ounce global range. By year-end, prices had soared nearly 150%, closing around Rs7,200.

January 2026 witnessed parabolic surge with silver jumped 25–35% in just three weeks. Spot prices touched the historic $100 mark for the first time, with trading near $99–$100 as of January 2026.

The meteoric rise is unprecedented as silver has gained over 37% in a single month and more than tripled compared to last year. This rally is driven by real market fundamentals, not speculation. Analysts warn that the global silver market is entering its fifth straight annual supply deficit.

Global mined supply remains flat at 813–835 million ounces, with primary production at 227 million ounces. Even record-high recycling growth of 1% is failing to meet soaring demand. Total deficits from 2021–2025 are estimated at 820–900 million ounces.

Industrial use now dominates silver consumption, accounting for nearly two third. Solar energy leads charge, with global photovoltaic capacity expected to reach 665 GW in 2026, driving 120–125 million ounces of silver demand. Electronics, electric vehicles, data centers, and grid upgrades push total industrial demand to a near-record 680 million ounces.

With gold trading near $4,700–$4,800 per ounce, investors are flocking to silver as lower-cost, higher-volatility alternative. A weaker US dollar and expectations of easier monetary policy later in 2026 are adding momentum to the rally.