Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal Open Market Forex Rates – 25 January 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates opened with major global currencies trading firm, as US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remained at top of market today.

US Dollar was quoted at 280.75 for buying and 282.45 for selling, while Euro stood at 329.45–333.45. UK Pound Sterling continued to show strength, trading between 378.37 and 382.74. Regional currencies also held steady, with UAE Dirham at 76.56–77.36 and the Saudi Riyal at 74.90–75.35.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued currency, trading at 908.15–918.15, followed by Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal. Asian currencies showed mixed movement, with Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, and Chinese Yuan trading within narrow range. European currencies such as Swiss Franc, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone remained stable.