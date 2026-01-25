Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal Open Market Forex Rates – 25 January 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Jan 25, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates opened with major global currencies trading firm, as US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remained at top of market today.

US Dollar was quoted at 280.75 for buying and 282.45 for selling, while Euro stood at 329.45–333.45. UK Pound Sterling continued to show strength, trading between 378.37 and 382.74. Regional currencies also held steady, with UAE Dirham at 76.56–77.36 and the Saudi Riyal at 74.90–75.35.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued currency, trading at 908.15–918.15, followed by Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal. Asian currencies showed mixed movement, with Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, and Chinese Yuan trading within narrow range. European currencies such as Swiss Franc, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone remained stable.

Top Currencies

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.75 282.45
Euro EUR 329.45 333.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.37 382.74
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.56 77.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.35
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 190.75 195.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.90 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.35 205.85
China Yuan CNY 38.10 41.50
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 36.50
Indian Rupee INR 2.83 3.34
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.15 918.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 70.30
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.29 169.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 728.75 738.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.10 78.60
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.86 222.76
Swedish Krona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 352.85 357.80
Thai Baht THB 8.52 9.72
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now