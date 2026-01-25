Lahoris paying Up to Rs8Lac for Rooftops as Basant Fever Returns

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is gearing up for Basant festival, which makes comeback after several years of ban. Those planning to revive old memories are reportedly paying hefty amounts for prime spots to celebrate the traditional kite-flying festival.

According to locals, rooftop spaces are being rented for anywhere between Rs2Lac per day, with some ideal locations are up for grab for as much as Rs8–10Lac for a three-day festivity. Families, groups of friends, and kite enthusiasts are eager to secure the perfect vantage point to enjoy the colorful aerial displays, barbecues, and social gatherings.

Basant had been banned in recent years following tragic incidents, including throat injuries and multiple casualties caused by kite strings coated with glass. Despite the past dangers, the festival’s charm continues to captivate both older and younger generations, with residents determined to celebrate safely this year.

“People are excited to get back to the tradition,” said one local resident. “Everyone wants a good rooftop with a clear view of the sky. Some are even planning barbecues and get-togethers to make the festival memorable.”

Authorities, however, made strict safety measures to prevent past accidents, urging participants to avoid hazardous kite strings and follow festival guidelines.

Lahore’s Basant festival will be celebrated from February 6 to 8, with city authorities implementing strict safety and organization measures. Under the leadership of Commissioner Maryam Khan, the city will be divided into Red, Yellow, and Green zones, and dangerous rooftops will be marked with warning notices. Motorcycles will be fitted with safety rods, and teams from relevant departments will remain active throughout the festival.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will run a special cleanliness campaign until the end of Basant, and a central Command and Control Center has been set up at the DC Office. Kite flying will not be allowed before February 6, and free safety rods are being distributed to riders via road safety camps.