Basant 2026: Local Holiday Announced in Lahore on Feb 6

LAHORE – Provincial capital Lahore is set to burst into colors as Punjab government declares local holiday on 6 February to mark much-awaited festival of Basant, allowing citizens to fully immerse themselves in the traditional celebrations.

After years of ban on Basant, the decision was approved after recommendation by the district administration, which initially proposed holiday on 5 February. The provincial government finalised 6 February as official holiday for Lahore, clearing the way for large-scale festivities across the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore issued clear instructions emphasizing safety and discipline. Children under 18 years of age will only be allowed to celebrate Basant in the presence of their families, a move aimed at preventing accidents and maintaining order during the celebrations.

In light of massive public participation, Lahore Police have divided the city into Red, Yellow, and Green Zones.

Red Zones: Sensitive and densely populated areas where the strictest restrictions will be enforced. Yellow Zones: Areas considered moderately risky and Green Zones: Relatively safe areas with fewer restrictions.

Police have announced that state-of-the-art technology will be deployed throughout Basant. Surveillance will include Drone cameras, social media monitoring and special control rooms overseeing the entire city in real time.

Authorities issued a zero-tolerance warning, as anyone found involved in rooftop drinking, aerial firing, or other illegal activities will face immediate and strict action.

Officials reiterated that the government and all relevant departments are fully committed to ensuring that citizens can celebrate Basant peacefully, safely, and within the law, while preserving the spirit of one of Lahore’s most iconic cultural traditions.