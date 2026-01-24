Punjab Govt confirms return of Basant in Lahore with Strict Safety Measures

LAHORE – Punjan government confirmed return of Basant celebrations in Lahore, announcing the revival of historic festival under official framework aimed at ensuring public safety and lawful conduct. The celebrations will take place under the banner #PhirAaiBasant.

The decision to restore Basant shows Maryam Nawaz led government’s effort to reconnect citizens with Punjab’s cultural traditions while addressing the safety concerns that led to the suspension of the festival in the past. Planning for the event has been carried out in coordination with the Department of Culture, civic bodies, and law enforcement agencies to ensure proper supervision and enforcement.

To protect public safety, the government has enforced mandatory Standard Operating Procedures for the three-day event. Kites will be sold only through government-approved stalls, and only cotton string will be permitted. The use of unsafe or unauthorized materials has been banned. Motorcycle movement will remain restricted during the celebrations to reduce the risk of accidents.

Public transport services will operate free of charge throughout Basant. More than 5,000 registered rickshaws will also provide supervised free rides to facilitate safe movement across the city. Authorities will monitor drone activity and online platforms to prevent violations and ensure compliance with the rules.

The return of Basant reflects the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, who brought this historic cultural tradition back to life through a regulated and safety-driven approach, ensuring that public well-being remains paramount.

Preparations across Lahore are expected to reflect the traditional spirit of Basant, while adherence to safety guidelines will help ensure that families and communities can take part without risk. Officials emphasized that responsible public behavior will play an important role in determining the future of regulated cultural celebrations in the province.

The return of Basant under this regulated arrangement reflects the government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while safeguarding public well-being.