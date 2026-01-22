Basant 2026: Lahore bans kite flying at THESE places

LAHORE – Administration has imposed a complete ban on kite flying in parks, green belts, and lawns during Basant festival across the city.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore issued an official directive to all zone directors, instructing them to enforce the ban strictly.

The memo clearly stated that all directors are responsible for ensuring the enforcement of this ban in the parks under their jurisdiction, with no exceptions.

The PHA has warned that any violations of the ban will hold the respective zone directors accountable.

The directive further emphasized that failure to implement the ban will result in departmental action against the responsible officers.

This move aims to reduce the number of accidents and enhance security in public spaces throughout Lahore.

Last month, the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) officially announced that kite flying will be allowed from 6th to 8th February, with strict safety measures and registration requirements in place.

From size of kites to the type of thread, every detail has been carefully regulated to ensure that the festival is fun, safe, and memorable for everyone.

According to the notification, kite flying using permissible materials will be allowed on 6th, 7th, and 8th February 2026. The notification outlines detailed provisions regarding the manufacturing, trade, sale, and use of kite flying materials to ensure safety and compliance with the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025.