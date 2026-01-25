‘Imaan Mazari is Expecting a Child’: Family alleges Custodial Abuse of activist jailed for 17 Years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rights activist Imaan Zainab Hazir Mazari is making headlines as the dissenting lawyer known for her criticism of powerful quarters, got 17 years imprisonment in case of posting anti-state tweets.

A day after the announcement of sentence, the family members of Imaan comes forward and confirmed pregnancy. The mother in law of famous lawyers said she has allegedly been subjected to harsh treatment while in custody.

Speaking to journalist Mutiullah Jan, her mother-in-law claimed that the activist was forcibly thrown into a police vehicle, roughly handled, and denied food after her arrest. The family voiced urgent concerns for the health of both Mazari and her unborn child. Authorities have yet to respond to these serious allegations.

Is Imaan Mazari Pregnant?

ایمان مزاری میں اس وقت ایک نہیں بلکہ دو جانیں ہیں،، اس کو اٹھا کر پھینکا گیا،اسکو بھوکا رکھا جارہا ہے ۔ اسکو پانی نہیں دیا جا رہا،، ایک نہیں دو جانوں کو خطرہ ہے۔

ایمان مزاری کی ساس طاہرہ علی چٹھہ pic.twitter.com/7ZOm8CU4Np — Sabeen Shahbaz (@SabeenViews) January 25, 2026

The development comes after Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka wrote in his order that the prosecution had “proved its case against both the accused” under Sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyberterrorism), and 26-A (false and fake information) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The case dates back to complaint lodged in August last year with the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s Cyber Crime wing (NCCIA) in Islamabad.

With allegations of mistreatment and a high-profile sentence, the case has ignited public concern over both human rights and digital freedom in Pakistan.