Search

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Aamir Tariq
02:49 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Imaan Mazari

Imaan Mazari, (full name Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir), has established her recognition as a bold, blunt and aggressive human rights activist and lawyer in contemporary era. She is the daughter of renowned Pakistani politician, strategist, analyst and editor Dr Shireen Mazari.

Personal Information About Imaan Mazari

Imaan Mazari family background 

Imaan Mazari is the daughter of Dr Shireen Mazari who belongs to South Punjab, Pakistan. She is of ethnic Baloch descent and belongs to the Mazari family. Her real name is Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir. She is the eldest of her siblings. She has a younger brother named Sabeel Hazri. She lives with her family in Islamabad.

Imaan Mazari father

Dr Tabish Aitbar Hazir was the father of Imaan Mazari. He was one of the top pediatricians of Pakistan who died last year in December 2022. He suffered from Colon Cancer for two years and ultimately died of this ailment.

Imaan Mazari education

Imaan Mazari studied Law at the University of Edinburgh, UK after completing her LLB in Pakistan.

Imaan Mazari wedding

Imaan Mazari has not married yet and enjoying an unmarried life.

Imaan Mazari legal career

Imaan Mazari started her legal career during her studies in the University of Edinburgh. Recently, she has been very viral on social media for her blunt criticism against establishment. Currently, she is an activist and advocates for human rights. She has taken up many social causes. She is an inspiration for young people and encourages every young male and female who feel aspired to do for the sake of Pakistan and its people.

Imaan Mazari alleged controversies 

Imaan Mazari has been turned out to be very viral in social media circles. In 2017, social media blew up with some controversial pictures of Imaan Mazari, where she was seen at a nightclub with a friend. Her bold dress caused a great deal of controversy and anger among her followers. Later, her mother Dr Shireen Mazari categorically denied these pics and stated them as "unreal". 

Imaan Mazari sedition case

Imaan Mazari was arrested on 20th August, 2023 for addressing to a public rally and criticising the establishment over enforced disappearances. She was held by the police after former parliamentarian and Pashtun activist Ali Wazir was held a day before. The rally was organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) which claims to advocate for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns affected by Pakistan’s war against the Taliban in the northwest.

Imaan Mazari as human rights activist

Imaan Mazari is gaining fame and recognition as the general masses perceive her as a bold and blunt lady who fights for the ideals and is ever-ready to face any ordeals. She is a Pakistani social and political rights activist who gathers various all sections of the society against any despotic rulers. She became an online sensation for her critical analysis of different issues related to Pakistan and in general ranging from domestic politics, establishment and public issues.

Imaan Mazari social media accounts

Imaan Mazari has been very active on social media accounts reflecting her bold and honest statements on eternal political and domestic affairs. She presents her ideas and anticipation through effective, spontaneous and reactive social media account.  

Imaan Mazari twitter account 

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) 

Aamir Tariq
Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

03:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Shehbaz, Zardari and Kakar may face cases as SC annuls amendments in NAB laws

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: