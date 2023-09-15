Imaan Mazari, (full name Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir), has established her recognition as a bold, blunt and aggressive human rights activist and lawyer in contemporary era. She is the daughter of renowned Pakistani politician, strategist, analyst and editor Dr Shireen Mazari.

Personal Information About Imaan Mazari

Imaan Mazari family background

Imaan Mazari is the daughter of Dr Shireen Mazari who belongs to South Punjab, Pakistan. She is of ethnic Baloch descent and belongs to the Mazari family. Her real name is Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir. She is the eldest of her siblings. She has a younger brother named Sabeel Hazri. She lives with her family in Islamabad.

Imaan Mazari father

Dr Tabish Aitbar Hazir was the father of Imaan Mazari. He was one of the top pediatricians of Pakistan who died last year in December 2022. He suffered from Colon Cancer for two years and ultimately died of this ailment.

Imaan Mazari education

Imaan Mazari studied Law at the University of Edinburgh, UK after completing her LLB in Pakistan.

Imaan Mazari wedding

Imaan Mazari has not married yet and enjoying an unmarried life.

Imaan Mazari legal career

Imaan Mazari started her legal career during her studies in the University of Edinburgh. Recently, she has been very viral on social media for her blunt criticism against establishment. Currently, she is an activist and advocates for human rights. She has taken up many social causes. She is an inspiration for young people and encourages every young male and female who feel aspired to do for the sake of Pakistan and its people.

Imaan Mazari alleged controversies

Imaan Mazari has been turned out to be very viral in social media circles. In 2017, social media blew up with some controversial pictures of Imaan Mazari, where she was seen at a nightclub with a friend. Her bold dress caused a great deal of controversy and anger among her followers. Later, her mother Dr Shireen Mazari categorically denied these pics and stated them as "unreal".

Imaan Mazari sedition case

Imaan Mazari was arrested on 20th August, 2023 for addressing to a public rally and criticising the establishment over enforced disappearances. She was held by the police after former parliamentarian and Pashtun activist Ali Wazir was held a day before. The rally was organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) which claims to advocate for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns affected by Pakistan’s war against the Taliban in the northwest.

Imaan Mazari as human rights activist

Imaan Mazari is gaining fame and recognition as the general masses perceive her as a bold and blunt lady who fights for the ideals and is ever-ready to face any ordeals. She is a Pakistani social and political rights activist who gathers various all sections of the society against any despotic rulers. She became an online sensation for her critical analysis of different issues related to Pakistan and in general ranging from domestic politics, establishment and public issues.

Imaan Mazari social media accounts

Imaan Mazari has been very active on social media accounts reflecting her bold and honest statements on eternal political and domestic affairs. She presents her ideas and anticipation through effective, spontaneous and reactive social media account.

Imaan Mazari twitter account

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir)