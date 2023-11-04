Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique has emerged as one of the most promising players of Cricket arena at national and international level. He exhibits classical and conventional cricketing shots and stoic temperament as highly rated opener of concurrent Pakistan Cricket team.

Abdullah Shafique Family background

Abdullah Shafique was born on 20th November 1999 into a Punjabi Gujjar family in a local town of Sialkot, Punjab. His father Shafiq Ahmed is a long-term resident of Dubai, where he moved in 1991. He was a professional cricketer and later became a cricket coach. His uncle Arshad Ali also played international cricket for the United Arab Emirates.

Abdullah Shafique‘s Cricketing Career

Abdullah Shafique started his professional career after playing first test match debut vs Bangladesh cricket team at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 26th Nov.2021. Regarding his ODI debut, he played his first match vs. Netherlands at Hazelaarweg, on 21st Aug , 2022. Abdullah Shafique played his T20 debut vs. Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 10th Nov. 2020.

Abdullah Shafique’s Career teams

Abdullah Shafique has played from Pakistan U19, Multan Sultans, Pakistan A and Lahore Qalandars before becoming an integral part of National Pakistan Cricket team. At domestic level, he previously played for Central Punjab and Balochistan as opener and off-break bowler.

Abdullah Shafique’s singing talent

Abdullah Shafique has shown great talent and skills as a singer and the artist who plays the guitar. At Social media, his covers of different songs having gone viral and the followers have shown great appreciation for his melodious singing.

Promising Domestic career of Abdullah Shafique

In November 2017, Abdullah Shafique was bought by Multan Sultans in the 2018 Pakistan Super League players draft but he did not play in the competition. In December 2019, he made his first-class debut for Central Punjab in the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 133 runs. In September 2020, he made his Twenty20 debut for Central Punjab in the 2020–21 National T20 Cup, scoring 102 not out. As a result, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a century on his first-class and T20 debut. In December 2021, Abdullah Shafique was named in Lahore Qalandar's squad for the 2022 Pakistan Super League season (PSL).

Historic Performance in National T20 Cup 2020 Season

Abdullah Shafique made a historic entrance to the first-class scene playing for Central Punjab when the youngster scored 133 runs on debut against Southern Punjab on December 2, 2019. He was a T20 star in a making in the 2020/21 National T20 Cup, where he featured under Kamran Akmal in Central Punjab. In his debut match against South Punjabs, Shafique thrashed 102 unbeaten off 58 balls to help Central Punjab chase down 201 in the National T20 Cup.

Abdullah Shafique’s performances in 2023 Cricket World cup

Despite dismal performances of Pakistan cricket team in ongoing 2023 World Cup, Abdullah Shafque has contributed significantly in all matches. Against Sri Lanka cricket team, he marked the occasion by scoring his first ODI century in his very first World Cup match, leading Pakistan to victory and simultaneously breaking the record for the highest successful run chase in a World Cup match. He also showed his mettle and class against Australia by scoring 64(61) with 7 exquisite fours and 2 massive sixes. The cricket experts have pined high hopes from this gifted batsman in this mega tournament and will remain playing a stalwart batting display in time to come.

Abullah shafique Instagram Id

Abdullah shafique instagram id is @iamabd57

Abdullah shafique twitter id

Abdullah Shafique twitter id is @iamabd28