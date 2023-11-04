  

Search

Famous PeopleODI World Cup Updates

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Aamir Tariq
01:37 PM | 4 Nov, 2023
Profile: Abdullah Shafique
Source: social media

Abdullah Shafique has emerged as one of the most promising players of Cricket arena at national and international level. He exhibits classical and conventional cricketing shots and stoic temperament as highly rated opener of concurrent Pakistan Cricket team.

Abdullah Shafique Family background 

Abdullah Shafique was born on 20th November 1999 into a Punjabi Gujjar family in a local town of Sialkot, Punjab. His father Shafiq Ahmed is a long-term resident of Dubai, where he moved in 1991. He was a professional cricketer and later became a cricket coach. His uncle Arshad Ali also played international cricket for the United Arab Emirates.

Abdullah Shafique‘s Cricketing Career 

Abdullah Shafique started his professional career after playing first test match debut vs Bangladesh cricket team at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 26th Nov.2021. Regarding his ODI debut, he played his first match vs. Netherlands at Hazelaarweg, on 21st Aug , 2022. Abdullah Shafique played his T20 debut vs. Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 10th Nov. 2020.

Abdullah Shafique’s Career teams

Abdullah Shafique has played from Pakistan U19, Multan Sultans, Pakistan A and Lahore Qalandars before becoming an integral part of National Pakistan Cricket team. At domestic level, he previously played for Central Punjab and Balochistan as opener and off-break bowler.

Abdullah Shafique’s singing talent

Abdullah Shafique has shown great talent and skills as a singer and the artist who plays the guitar. At Social media, his covers of different songs having gone viral and the followers have shown great appreciation for his melodious singing.

Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique swoons netizens with soulful singing (VIDEO)

Promising Domestic career of Abdullah Shafique 

In November 2017, Abdullah Shafique was bought by Multan Sultans in the 2018 Pakistan Super League players draft but he  did not play in the competition. In December 2019, he made his first-class debut for Central Punjab in the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 133 runs. In September 2020, he made his Twenty20 debut for Central Punjab in the 2020–21 National T20 Cup, scoring 102 not out. As a result, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a century on his first-class and T20 debut. In December 2021, Abdullah Shafique was named in Lahore Qalandar's squad for the 2022 Pakistan Super League season (PSL).

Historic Performance in National T20 Cup 2020 Season 

Abdullah Shafique made a historic entrance to the first-class scene playing for Central Punjab when the youngster scored 133 runs on debut against Southern Punjab on December 2, 2019. He was a T20 star in a making in the 2020/21 National T20 Cup, where he featured under Kamran Akmal in Central Punjab. In his debut match against South Punjabs, Shafique thrashed 102 unbeaten off 58 balls to help Central Punjab chase down 201 in the National T20 Cup.

Abdullah Shafique’s performances in 2023 Cricket World cup

Despite dismal performances of Pakistan cricket team in ongoing 2023 World Cup, Abdullah Shafque has contributed significantly in all matches. Against Sri Lanka cricket team, he marked the occasion by scoring his first ODI century in his very first World Cup match, leading Pakistan to victory and simultaneously breaking the record for the highest successful run chase in a World Cup match. He also showed his mettle and class against Australia by scoring 64(61) with 7 exquisite fours and 2 massive sixes. The cricket experts have pined high hopes from this gifted batsman in this mega tournament and will remain playing a stalwart batting display in time to come.

Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistan batsman to hit century on World cup debut

Abullah shafique Instagram Id

Abdullah shafique instagram id is @iamabd57

Abdullah shafique twitter id

Abdullah Shafique twitter id is @iamabd28

PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite history as 1st Test ends in draw

Aamir Tariq
Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:54 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Celebrities laud Rizwan-Abdullah’s heroics as Pakistan beat Sri ...

10:23 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistan batsman to hit century on ...

10:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

03:23 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, ...

05:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

07:57 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Advertisement

Latest

02:50 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

PAKvNZ: New Zealand smash their highest ever World Cup total against Pakistan

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Euro, Pound in open market

Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.35 285.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.01
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3,5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices witness upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Karachi PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Islamabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Peshawar PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Quetta PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Sialkot PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Attock PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Gujranwala PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Jehlum PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Multan PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Bahawalpur PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Gujrat PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Nawabshah PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Chakwal PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Hyderabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Nowshehra PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Sargodha PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Faisalabad PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406
Mirpur PKR 214,400 PKR 2,406

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: