Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique swoons netizens with soulful singing (VIDEO)

If not a cricketer, Abdullah Shafique would’ve definitely been a music maestro.

Ace Pakistani cricketer, Abdullah Shafique, blew away everyone with his soulful voice in an old video shared recently which spread like wildfire on social media platforms. The 23-year-old right-handed top-order batsman knows how to make jaws drop whether with his hidden singing talent or 113 runs as Pakistan completed a successful record 345-run chase at Ahmedabad in the current World Cup 2023.

To celebrate the remarkable success of Pakistan against Sri Lanka, an X user dug out an old video from 2020 of Abdullah where he is entertaining the audience by effortlessly hitting musical notes of Tera Mera Rishta Purana from the Bollywood movie Awarapan.

Shafique plays for the Pakistan national cricket team across all formats. A right-handed top-order batter, he also plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.