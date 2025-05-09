PSL 10 matches moved to Dubai; players set to fly out today

In the wake of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made arrangements to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 to Dubai. As part of the plan, foreign players and officials are scheduled to depart from Islamabad to Dubai today via a special chartered flight.

According to media reports, the PCB has finalized travel arrangements to ensure the safe and timely relocation of international players and staff. The transfer is expected to take place in two phases — with foreign players departing first, followed by local players in the subsequent phase.

This development comes after the PCB officially announced late last night that due to the heightened regional conflict, all remaining fixtures of PSL 10 would be relocated to the United Arab Emirates. The decision was made in response to security concerns after increased hostilities between the two neighboring countries.

Earlier, the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, originally scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, had to be postponed. Following this, the PCB moved swiftly to reschedule several key matches, including:

Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators

Additionally, all playoff matches — including the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final — will also be rescheduled and played in Dubai.

The relocation of the tournament, though logistically challenging, is aimed at ensuring the safety of players, officials, and fans while preserving the competitive integrity of PSL 10.