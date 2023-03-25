Former Army Chief Bajwa to pursue legal action against journalist Shahid Maitla over ‘fabricated interview’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s former Army Chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa denied having any conversation with journalist Shahid Maitla, who opened a new Pandora’s box with startling revelations in his recent columns.
As the alleged interview by a journalist made headlines, the former top general cleared the air, saying he has not given any interview to anyone and warned that those who are quoting him will face the music.
Anchorperson and senior journalist Kamran Shahid shared a tweet in this regard, saying Gen (r) Bajwa denied giving an interview to any journalist Shahid Maitla. “I did not give any interview to anybody; I am not allowed to give any statement, comment or interview till 29 Nov 2024,” Kamran Shahid wrote quoting the former COAS.
Ex COAS Generel Bajwa has just shared with me the following statement “I did not give any interview to any body, I am not allowed to give any statement, comment or interview till 29 Nov 2024…”— Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) March 24, 2023
Shahid Maitla also shared his side in one of the clips doing rounds on the internet. He said it was a meeting that turned into a casual interview.
صحافی شاہد میتلا نے جنرل باجوہ کی انٹرویو والی بات کی تردید کر دی— Ali Tanoli (@alitanoli12) March 24, 2023
یہ انٹرویو نہیں بلکہ صحافتی گفتگو تھی جو بعد میں انٹرویو میں تبدیل ہو گئی۔صحافی شاہد میتلا @ShahidMaitla @FrontlineKamran
pic.twitter.com/IzUZ4Q6znk
The matter soon becomes the talk of the town, prompting reactions from the journalist fraternity.
TV host Talat Hussin, in one of his tweets, said the interview caused deep resentment in the Prime Minister's office and the military command, who asked the former COAS to stop whatever he was doing.
Highly placed govt sources say that views linked with Gen retd Bajwa caused deep resentment in the PM office and utterly embarrassed the present military command. He was then given a shut-up call and told to stop whatever he was doing, sources say.— Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) March 24, 2023
Journalist Mattiullah Jan also shared his take on the matter, saying “After retirement army chiefs become timid enough not to embarrass their successors with formal interview and yet they can’t resist reacting to serious allegations. Therefore while they rightfully deny having given an “interview” they do want their conversations to be reported.”
