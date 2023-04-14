Search

Pakistan

Pakistan sets up task force for 'rapid adoption' of AI

Web Desk 11:11 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Pakistan sets up task force for 'rapid adoption' of AI
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve the goal of national development.

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the key objective of the National Task Force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence in business, development, governance, education and healthcare sectors.

The task force would consist of experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and the private sector.

The planning minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in near future, saying it will transform the fields of economy, governance and education.

He said that NTF was aimed at harnessing the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth and ensuring that benefits reach all segments of the society.

Ahsan Iqbal said the NTF was part of the government's commitment to embracing IT's potential and transforming the country's economic landscape. He said by investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan receives another $300 million from China amid IMF bailout delay

08:55 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Gold price surges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

07:35 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Army chief blames past policy of negotiations for terrorism resurgence in Pakistan

06:06 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

LHC orders Dolphin Force to take action against water wasters

04:09 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

UAE confirms to IMF for bilateral support of $1b to Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

12:14 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

PPP begins dialogue process to end political crisis in Pakistan

10:16 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: ...

01:21 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: