Pakistan sets up task force for 'rapid adoption' of AI

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to achieve the goal of national development.

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the key objective of the National Task Force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of Artificial Intelligence in business, development, governance, education and healthcare sectors.

The task force would consist of experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and the private sector.

The planning minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in near future, saying it will transform the fields of economy, governance and education.

He said that NTF was aimed at harnessing the power of AI for Pakistan's development and growth and ensuring that benefits reach all segments of the society.

Ahsan Iqbal said the NTF was part of the government's commitment to embracing IT's potential and transforming the country's economic landscape. He said by investing in AI, Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for growth and development and improve the lives of its citizens.