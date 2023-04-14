Ducky Bhai's staggering earnings revealed

The popularity of YouTube has made it a lucrative social media platform and Pakistani YouTubers are also cashing in on its earning potential. Among them are daily life vloggers who have gained a huge viewership.

In a recent interview with Something Haute, social media influencer and actor Khakan Shahnwaz discussed the income generated through social media and media jobs. He explained that earning potential varies based on one's success. Social media has made media jobs cool, he added.

Amna Isani, who was also present during the interview, discussed the unstable income of the showbiz industry, which fluctuates from time to time.

She agreed that it would be amazing to earn as much as successful YouTubers like Ducky Bhai, who reportedly said that he has earned enough money to last a lifetime. Amna revealed that he said this on a panel discussion show where he claimed to have made a lot of money at just 25 years old and that his life was sorted.

Both Khakan and Amna acknowledged that Ducky Bhai is a phenomenal content creator, with insane numbers of followers, and he makes amazing content. The YouTuber, whose real name is Saad Rehman, has publicly stated on various occasions, including on Nadir Ali's podcast, that he could live a lavish life even if he quit YouTube today, thanks to the wealth he has amassed through the platform.

Vlogger Saadur Rehman who is popularly known as Ducky Bhai on YouTube also recently tied the knot with Aroob Jatoi.