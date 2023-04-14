Search

Lifestyle

Ducky Bhai's staggering earnings revealed

Web Desk 11:35 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Ducky Bhai's staggering earnings revealed
Source: Youtube

The popularity of YouTube has made it a lucrative social media platform and Pakistani YouTubers are also cashing in on its earning potential. Among them are daily life vloggers who have gained a huge viewership.

In a recent interview with Something Haute, social media influencer and actor Khakan Shahnwaz discussed the income generated through social media and media jobs. He explained that earning potential varies based on one's success. Social media has made media jobs cool, he added.

Amna Isani, who was also present during the interview, discussed the unstable income of the showbiz industry, which fluctuates from time to time.

She agreed that it would be amazing to earn as much as successful YouTubers like Ducky Bhai, who reportedly said that he has earned enough money to last a lifetime. Amna revealed that he said this on a panel discussion show where he claimed to have made a lot of money at just 25 years old and that his life was sorted.

Both Khakan and Amna acknowledged that Ducky Bhai is a phenomenal content creator, with insane numbers of followers, and he makes amazing content. The YouTuber, whose real name is Saad Rehman, has publicly stated on various occasions, including on Nadir Ali's podcast, that he could live a lavish life even if he quit YouTube today, thanks to the wealth he has amassed through the platform.

Vlogger Saadur Rehman who is popularly known as Ducky Bhai on YouTube also recently tied the knot with Aroob Jatoi.

Ducky Bhai, wife set the dance floor on fire at their walima reception

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number when offered 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' role

11:00 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan unveils romantic track 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

11:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Wedding date of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad revealed

07:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 anthem revealed!

09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Oscars 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards revealed

12:03 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: ...

01:21 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: