Search

Lifestyle

Ducky Bhai, wife set the dance floor on fire at their walima reception

Web Desk 03:24 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
Ducky Bhai, wife set the dance floor on fire at their walima reception
Source: Instagram

Youtuber Ducky Bhai and Aroob's wedding ceremonies have been the highlight of social media this week and their reception seems to have taken the cake for being the most elegant of them all.

Beautiful pictures of both the bride and groom poured in straight from the venue leaving the netizens raving over the newlyweds beaming faces.

While Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai looked dapper in a suit and tie, despite it being the standard, his wife’s dress did the talking on this occasion. Donning a beautiful beige attire, the bride, Aroob Jataoi looked breathtaking in the ensemble by Lajwanti. Featuring hues of beige and ivory with sparkling embroidery, she completed her look with silver jewellery and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aroob Jatoi (@aroob_jatoi)

Enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest, Saad and Aroob set the dance floor ablaze as the lovebirds danced on a lovely song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

Earlier this week, Saad and Aroob Jatoi kickstarted wedding festivities with an intimate Mayon celebration and a star-studded Shendi ceremony.

Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration

Lifestyle

Naumaan Ijaz, wife draw online ire for dancing on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’

12:48 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration

06:11 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Jannat Amin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures 

03:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Farhan Saeed all set to make a cameo in 'Meri Shehzadi'

09:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Sadaf Kanwal sets the dance floor on fire at a family wedding

01:54 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain groove to Bollywood dance number

09:35 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Watch – Naseebo Lal enthralls admirers with her melodious voice in ...

03:50 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: