Ducky Bhai, wife set the dance floor on fire at their walima reception

Youtuber Ducky Bhai and Aroob's wedding ceremonies have been the highlight of social media this week and their reception seems to have taken the cake for being the most elegant of them all.

Beautiful pictures of both the bride and groom poured in straight from the venue leaving the netizens raving over the newlyweds beaming faces.

While Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai looked dapper in a suit and tie, despite it being the standard, his wife’s dress did the talking on this occasion. Donning a beautiful beige attire, the bride, Aroob Jataoi looked breathtaking in the ensemble by Lajwanti. Featuring hues of beige and ivory with sparkling embroidery, she completed her look with silver jewellery and subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aroob Jatoi (@aroob_jatoi)

Enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest, Saad and Aroob set the dance floor ablaze as the lovebirds danced on a lovely song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

Earlier this week, Saad and Aroob Jatoi kickstarted wedding festivities with an intimate Mayon celebration and a star-studded Shendi ceremony.