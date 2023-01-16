Watch – Naseebo Lal enthralls admirers with her melodious voice in Australia

Pakistani musician and seasoned singer Naseebo Lal has been dominating the Pakistani music industry for almost two decades and had a fan base of generations from the late '90s.

This time around, the Tu Jhoom singer entranced her audience with her soulful singing at Pakistan House in Canberra, Australia.

"Janiya Bewafa Ay Tu | Pakistan House Canberra Australia," read the caption on a video she shared on her official Instagram handle.

Flooding the comment section, the music buffs and her legion of admirers made sure to rain her with compliments and applause.

Lal sings in multiple languages and doesn't miss a beat. She performed in traditional Pakistani stage shows. She debuted as a featured artist in Coke Studio's ninth season. Earlier, she sang Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.