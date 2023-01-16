'Joyland' star Ali Junejo bags 'Best Actor Award' at Palm Springs Film Festival

'Joyland' lead star Ali Junejo, who essays Haider in the critically acclaimed film, bagged the Best Actor Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Taking it to Instagram, the PSIFF announced the great news. They wrote: “The winner of the FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an international film is… Ali Junejo in “Joyland!” Apart from the PSIFF, director Joyland Saim Sadiq also shared the wonderful news through this his Instagram handle.

"The winner of the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an International Film is….Ali Junejo in “Joyland”! This award is sponsored by #fipresci Congratulations!"

Ali Junejo, through a video message, expressed his gratitude and excitement over receiving this honourable award. He feels humbled and honoured by this achievement.

Junejo also thanked Saim for believing in him to portray Haider’s character in the film. He further thanked actors Alina Khan and Rasti Farooqi for helping him in essaying his role so well.

Joyland features a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in Pakistan that first made headlines when it won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie. Backed by Khoosat Films, the film is making Pakistan proud on international platforms since day one. It has also been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023.