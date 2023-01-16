Search

TikTok star Jannat Mirza enjoys snow day in style (VIDEO)

Web Desk 05:26 PM | 16 Jan, 2023
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked. She has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts.

This time around, Jannat enthralled fans with a new video where she looked gorgeous in snow however it's her on-point fashionista style that has made the netizens go gaga. "Pai gaiyaan shamaa'n ne✨", captioned the TikTok star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

The video blew up on Instagram like wildfire leaving her fans and admirers awestruck once again. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Horoscope – January 16, 2023

07:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

