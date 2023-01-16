TikTok star Jannat Mirza enjoys snow day in style (VIDEO)

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked. She has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts.
This time around, Jannat enthralled fans with a new video where she looked gorgeous in snow however it's her on-point fashionista style that has made the netizens go gaga. "Pai gaiyaan shamaa'n ne✨", captioned the TikTok star.
View this post on Instagram
The video blew up on Instagram like wildfire leaving her fans and admirers awestruck once again. Here's what they had to say:
On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.