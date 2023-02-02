Search

LifestyleSportsViral

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha set to tie the knot tomorrow

Web Desk 12:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha set to tie the knot tomorrow
Source: Screengrabs

KARACHI – Wedding season is in full swing, with Pakistani ace speedster and Lahore Qalandar skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi tying the knot with his mentor’s daughter tomorrow.

The wait has come to an end for the bowling sensation Shaheen Afridi who will be tying the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second-eldest daughter of former cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Reports in local media suggest that the 22-year-old has arrived in Karachi with his family members. The Nikkah of the duo will be held tomorrow February 3, Friday which will be attended by Pakistani stars.

Lately, a digital invitation card for Afridi and Ansha surfaced online. The couple's name and text of ‘Save the Date’ can be seen on the wedding card, confirming the Nikkah to be held on Feb 3.

Afridi, who was ruled out of the home series due to an injury, is set to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 8 but has decided to get hitched before the upcoming season of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.

Reports further suggest that the remaining wedding functions will take place after the graduation of the bride-to-be, who is completing her studies.

Afridi was engaged to Ansha around two years back and the pacer earlier revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter.

This wedding season, the national side witnessed a number of marriages including Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan.

Shaheen Afridi leads wishes as Haris Rauf set to tie knot today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shimron Hetmyer’s last ball six helps Gulf Giants defeat MI Emirates and qualify for playoffs

12:36 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

'We will trust our processes and bring our strengths to the table,' says Dubai Capitals' George Munsey

10:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Naseem Shah under fire for body-shaming Azam Khan

08:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

TikTok star Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt part ways

07:19 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi raring for comeback in PSL8 

01:43 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in exhibition match; Check squads, and live streaming ...

01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Lahore Qalandars’s new logo a rip-off of a stock image?

03:09 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 2 February 2023

07:49 AM | 2 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.48 269.23
Euro EUR 292.34 292.94
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.8 331.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: