Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless shirt
05:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Share
Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans swooned with new photo she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the “Tere Baghair” actress shared a photo in which she can be seen wearing a sleeveless red shirt.
The diva has always remained curious to know, what fans thinks about her and for this she prefers social media. The actress looks gorgeous in reddish sleeveless attire.
View this post on Instagram
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer ... 04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and she is leaving ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Worshippers took down axe-wielding man who attacked Canadian mosque05:54 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to revive Balochistan’s Reko Diq ...05:04 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match at home ground04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022