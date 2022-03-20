Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless shirt
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless shirt
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans swooned with new photo she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the “Tere Baghair” actress shared a photo in which she can be seen wearing a sleeveless red shirt.

The diva has always remained curious to know, what fans thinks about her and for this she prefers social media. The actress looks gorgeous in reddish sleeveless attire.

Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer ... 04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and she is leaving ...

More From This Category
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer ...
04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral
12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love?
06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl ...
04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites ...
06:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless shirt
05:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr