Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub Ali
Web Desk
07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub Ali
Source: @meruub_Instagram
Share

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announced his engagement to model and actress Merub Ali on Sunday.

Taking it to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared pictures from the engagement ceremony and wrote, "Shukar Alhamdulillah.

The singer added a noted, saying “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin - engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait (AS) keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Felicitations continued to pour on social media as Yumna Zaidi, Aima Baig, Sajal Aly, Ayaz Samoo and others greeted the duo.

Earlier, there were rumours about the relationship between the two. Asim and Merub happened to be longtime family friends.

Merub responded to rumours, saying: “We’re not step-siblings, we’re not cousins. Pata nahi bus we’re great family friends and have known each other since childhood. My brother is his best friend and our mothers are best friends.”

Merub Ali spills the beans about her relationship ... 03:15 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

Rumours are rife that rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to fashion model Merub Ali. As per the speculations, the duo ...

More From This Category
Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless ...
06:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match ...
04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer ...
04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Accidental fire breaks out at Sialkot ...
01:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral
12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub Ali
07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr