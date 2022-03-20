Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub Ali

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announced his engagement to model and actress Merub Ali on Sunday.

Taking it to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared pictures from the engagement ceremony and wrote, "Shukar Alhamdulillah.

The singer added a noted, saying “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin - engagement. May Allah SWT and Ahlebait (AS) keep us protected and this happy forever, Aameen. Keep us in your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Felicitations continued to pour on social media as Yumna Zaidi, Aima Baig, Sajal Aly, Ayaz Samoo and others greeted the duo.

Earlier, there were rumours about the relationship between the two. Asim and Merub happened to be longtime family friends.

Merub responded to rumours, saying: “We’re not step-siblings, we’re not cousins. Pata nahi bus we’re great family friends and have known each other since childhood. My brother is his best friend and our mothers are best friends.”