This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO

KARACHI - Waqar Zaka's web show ‘Headphone Show’ is not new for creating controversies. The latest episode of the online show brings a new controversy as a girl proposed Farooq Sattar during the live chat show.

A girl after praising Farooq Sattar agreed to marry him even knowing that he is already married to two wives. The irony is that the host conducting this strange talk show kept asking the guest girl if she was serious and not the attention seeker and asked her to swear.

MQM's senior politician accepted that but to seek an appropriate Rishta for that girl named Anum Sammo. The clip of the show is going viral on social media showing a girl named ‘Neha Khan’ calling the veteran politician Farooq Sattar ‘sexy’.

Let's go through some of the social media posts:

Karachi ke sakht londay Farooq Sattar Bhai, jinko kabhi unki begum ne sexy nahin kaha hoga, Lahore ki ladkiyon ke dillon per raaj ker rahey hain 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/KY9mKNehpf — Uzair (@Uzair_Afaq) May 7, 2020

Only women from Lahore can fall for Farooq Sattar — High (@talkingcurves) May 7, 2020

Farooq Sattar must be launching Sexy Qoumi Movement by now — Shahbaz Zahid (@shahbazzahid) May 7, 2020

2 rupy ki Pepsi.

Farooq sattar sexy

pic.twitter.com/adtxKPxVLd — Aoun Mehdi💫 (@NotYourBhai1) May 7, 2020

No way she said that pic.twitter.com/avzn11f235 — Shahbaz Zahid (@shahbazzahid) May 6, 2020

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.