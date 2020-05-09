This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
06:11 PM | 9 May, 2020
This girl just proposed Farooq Sattar in a live chat show – VIDEO
KARACHI - Waqar Zaka's web show ‘Headphone Show’ is not new for creating controversies. The latest episode of the online show brings a new controversy as a girl proposed Farooq Sattar during the live chat show.

A girl after praising Farooq Sattar agreed to marry him even knowing that he is already married to two wives. The irony is that the host conducting this strange talk show kept asking the guest girl if she was serious and not the attention seeker and asked her to swear.

MQM's senior politician accepted that but to seek an appropriate Rishta for that girl named Anum Sammo. The clip of the show is going viral on social media showing a girl named ‘Neha Khan’ calling the veteran politician Farooq Sattar ‘sexy’.

Let's go through some of the social media posts:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.

