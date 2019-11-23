Kate Middleton sends thank you note to Pakistani designer Khadija Shah

LAHORE - The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sent a personal note to local designer Khadijah Shah thanking her for her Pakistan tour ensemble.

In October 2019, Kate Middleton , Prince William had travelled to Pakistan where the royal couple wore simple, elegant Pakistani dresses.

The Royal couple dresses were being designed by Pakistani designer Khadija Shah . Kate Middleton thanked the designer and wrote the words of praise to Khadija Shah and thanked her for her dresses.

In her letter, the British princess praised the costumes made by Pakistani designer Khadija Shah , as well as where she would return to Pakistan again.

Kate Middleton wrote in a letter to the designer , ‘To choose the best dress for me in Pakistan.

I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level. However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH the Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/1rObILfmYR — khadijah shah (@khadijah_shah) November 21, 2019

“Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan,” the note reads. “I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to chose from — although having so many beautiful things did make the decision making a little more difficult!”

“I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort,” Kate continued.

The duchess personalized the typed note by writing “Dear Khadijah” and signing her full name “Catherine” in cursive.

During the visit, Kate had endorsed a dazzling black and white embroidered Kurti by Shah’s label as she boarded a plane back to Islamabad following a night stay in Lahore due to unexpected weather that changed flight plans.

The royal couple embraced the culture of Pakistan by donning traditional outfits on their five-day visit to Pakistan. The duchess termed her trip as “Fantastic; really special.”

