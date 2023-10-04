Aamir Khan ventures into history by producing Sunny Deol's Lahore partition saga

Renowned Bollywood actor-turned-producer, Aamir Khan, took to Instagram on an exhilarating Tuesday to unveil his next ambitious production.
Sharing the news via the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the celebrated star revealed that his upcoming film would feature none other than the iconic actor, Sunny Deol, in the lead role. The film's narrative would unfold against the backdrop of Lahore during the tumultuous Partition era.
In a dramatic revelation, Khan disclosed the title of the project: "Lahore, 1947." Adding to the anticipation, he announced that the film would be skillfully helmed by the accomplished director, Rajkumar Santoshi. It's worth noting that Santoshi had made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol's 1990 blockbuster, "Ghayal," which had taken the box office by storm.
Their partnership had proven to be a golden ticket to cinematic success, with two more blockbusters to their credit: "Damini" in 1993 and "Ghatak" in 1996. Additionally, Santoshi had also crafted the unforgettable comedy gem, "Andaz Apna Apna" in 1994, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, which went on to achieve cult classic status.
In a heartfelt note, the "Taare Zameen Par" actor expressed his excitement about the upcoming venture: "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947." Khan further remarked, "We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings, A."
The announcement of this dynamic duo's collaboration sent ripples of excitement through the hearts of their fans. While the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery for now, the prospect of their partnership has left the film industry abuzz with anticipation.
Khan's previous production, "Laal Singh Chaddha," may not have drawn the masses to cinemas initially but found acclaim upon its Netflix release.
On the other hand, Sunny Deol's recent offering, "Gadar 2," emerged as a colossal success, amassing over INR 5.26 billion at the box office, firmly establishing itself as one of the year's biggest hits.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.