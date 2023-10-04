Aamir Khan ventures into history by producing Sunny Deol's Lahore partition saga

Renowned Bollywood actor-turned-producer, Aamir Khan, took to Instagram on an exhilarating Tuesday to unveil his next ambitious production.

Sharing the news via the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the celebrated star revealed that his upcoming film would feature none other than the iconic actor, Sunny Deol, in the lead role. The film's narrative would unfold against the backdrop of Lahore during the tumultuous Partition era.

In a dramatic revelation, Khan disclosed the title of the project: "Lahore, 1947." Adding to the anticipation, he announced that the film would be skillfully helmed by the accomplished director, Rajkumar Santoshi. It's worth noting that Santoshi had made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol's 1990 blockbuster, "Ghayal," which had taken the box office by storm.

Their partnership had proven to be a golden ticket to cinematic success, with two more blockbusters to their credit: "Damini" in 1993 and "Ghatak" in 1996. Additionally, Santoshi had also crafted the unforgettable comedy gem, "Andaz Apna Apna" in 1994, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, which went on to achieve cult classic status.

In a heartfelt note, the "Taare Zameen Par" actor expressed his excitement about the upcoming venture: "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947." Khan further remarked, "We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings, A."

The announcement of this dynamic duo's collaboration sent ripples of excitement through the hearts of their fans. While the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery for now, the prospect of their partnership has left the film industry abuzz with anticipation.

Khan's previous production, "Laal Singh Chaddha," may not have drawn the masses to cinemas initially but found acclaim upon its Netflix release.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's recent offering, "Gadar 2," emerged as a colossal success, amassing over INR 5.26 billion at the box office, firmly establishing itself as one of the year's biggest hits.