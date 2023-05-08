VELO Sound Station Season 2 Drops First Song and it is totally RAD!

Ready to turn up the volume and dance to the hottest party anthem of the season? Look no further than VELO Sound Station season 2's first song release. We just listened to it and here's why we think you should too:
First and foremost, the song is an instant hit. It's catchy lyrics and peppy pop beats will have you dancing along in no time. But what makes this song truly special is the combination of artists. Umair Jaswal and Ahsan Pervaiz bring their A-game to this original composition, blending their vocals seamlessly to create an unforgettable experience.
Zeeshan Parwez and Kamal Khan have cast a visual spell – neon lights, a club vibe, and edgy fashion. The set design and lighting transport you to a vibrant space you won't want to leave. The wardrobe is equally impressive, with Mahira Khan making a stunning appearance in an elegant power suit that is both chic and comfortable enough to dance in.
In an exciting collaboration, producer Rohail Hyatt and directors Zeeshan Parwez and Kamal Khan have created a sensational song that's bursting with a vibrant pop culture vibe. From the catchy opening beats to the electrifying finale, every aspect of this song - including the stunning video and fashionable outfits - is designed to get you up and dancing like nobody's watching.
With its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, this song is guaranteed to get your body moving, making it the perfect soundtrack for all your upcoming parties and gatherings. VELO Sound Station season 2's first song release is a must-watch. Press play and let the music take you away!
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
