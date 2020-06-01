Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram

Sheherbano Syed
01:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram
Share

LAHORE - Instagram is the number-one place to catch a glimpse of eye candy, from traditional style accessories to inspirational #OOTD looks.

Even in quarantine, celebs aren't slowing down when it comes to creating and wearing timeless pieces.

Instagram stunned this week as many celebrities strutted fresh trends, eastern style ensembles and breezy summer looks with a touch of glam luxury.

SABA QAMAR

MAYA ALI

URWA HOCCANE

IQRA AZIZ

AIMA BAIG

View this post on Instagram

Belated Eid @faizasaqlain @faizasaqlain_ @bilalsaeedphotography

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) on

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Eid was 'a period of mourning rather than of ...
04:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary ...
01:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram
01:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express ...
12:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
I take a break whenever the noise in my head ...
11:27 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal tie the knot amid ...
08:09 PM | 31 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eid was 'a period of mourning rather than of celebration'
04:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr