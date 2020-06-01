Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram
LAHORE - Instagram is the number-one place to catch a glimpse of eye candy, from traditional style accessories to inspirational #OOTD looks.
Even in quarantine, celebs aren't slowing down when it comes to creating and wearing timeless pieces.
Instagram stunned this week as many celebrities strutted fresh trends, eastern style ensembles and breezy summer looks with a touch of glam luxury.
SABA QAMAR
For those of you who asked and waited for my Eid pictures, I didn’t have it within me to celebrate and dress up for Eid this time. Eid this year was different, it was difficult. It was a period of mourning rather than a period of celebration. My heart ached, my body ached thinking about those we’ve lost in the crash and those who are suffering due to this pandemic.
MAYA ALI
URWA HOCCANE
IQRA AZIZ
AIMA BAIG
