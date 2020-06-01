Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram

LAHORE - Instagram is the number-one place to catch a glimpse of eye candy, from traditional style accessories to inspirational #OOTD looks.

Even in quarantine, celebs aren't slowing down when it comes to creating and wearing timeless pieces.

Instagram stunned this week as many celebrities strutted fresh trends, eastern style ensembles and breezy summer looks with a touch of glam luxury.

SABA QAMAR

MAYA ALI

URWA HOCCANE

IQRA AZIZ

AIMA BAIG

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!