Mother kills 2 children after separation with husband in Karachi’s Defence area

KARACHI – A mother in Karachi’s upscale Defence area has been arrested for allegedly killing her two young children with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to police, the accused woman, identified as Adeeba, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues.

She had been separated from her husband some time ago. The children, eight-year-old Zarar and four-year-old Samia, were living with their father and had come to visit their mother over the weekend.

The horrifying incident took place in a bungalow located in Khayaban-e-Mujahid. Police reports indicate that the children were attacked in the bathroom, where both were fatally injured with a sharp object.

Following the murders, the suspect reportedly called her former husband and informed him about the incident.

He immediately contacted the police, who arrived at the scene, arrested the woman, and recovered the murder weapon.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have confirmed that the suspect is in custody. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.