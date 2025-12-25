Kasur girl who set herself on fire after suspect’s acquittal dies

KASUR – A 16-year-old rape victim from Kasur, who set herself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt after a court acquitted the accused police official, has tragically passed away from her injuries.

The incident occurred after an additional sessions court in early December acquitted the accused police constable and his three female relatives.

The decision followed a lengthy three-year trial, during which the court cited DNA test results that showed no match between the accused and the victim’s child, who was born as a result of the rape.

Devastated by the verdict, the victim reportedly poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze while returning home. She was rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. Despite efforts by medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take notice of the tragic incident. She ordered the Kasur Police to investigate the matter further. In response, DPO Essa Khan formed a special team to conduct a thorough investigation.

During the investigation, DNA samples taken from five suspects in the victim’s village revealed a match between the child and the victim’s paternal uncle.

The uncle was subsequently arrested, and it was also revealed that the police constable had been sexually abusing the victim. The accused uncle had also taken advantage of the situation, regularly harassing the victim.

Authorities confirmed that the victim’s family had intended to challenge the court’s acquittal of the accused cop, but tragically, the victim passed away before the legal process could proceed. The investigation continues, with police working to ensure justice for the victim and her family.