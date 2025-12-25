Panic erupts as leopard spotted roaming inside Islamabad’s International Islamic University

ISLAMABAD – A leopard was spotted inside the grounds of the International Islamic University in Islamabad, leading to widespread panic among students.

The university administration immediately decided to close all campus units and called in wildlife officials and police for assistance.

According to a statement from the university’s spokesperson, the leopard was first seen hiding in the bushes on campus, prompting the university to take swift action.

In an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff, all activities were suspended until the situation was resolved.

A team from Islamabad Wildlife Department arrived on-site and began a search operation. During the search, they confirmed signs of the leopard’s presence on the campus.

As a precautionary measure, wildlife officials have continued to patrol the area and set up traps to capture the animal.

The university spokesperson urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and cooperate with the authorities while the operation is ongoing.

The search for the leopard is still underway, and the university has assured that the campus will remain closed until it is safely removed from the premises.