’Paigham-e-Quaid’: ISPR launches Patriotic Anthem to rekindle Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy

KARACHI – Pakistan’s founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being remembered on his 149th birth anniversay and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released new patriotic anthem, “Paigham-e-Quaid”, capturing the vision, leadership, and enduring legacy of Father of the Nation.

The new anthem marks historic struggle and sacrifices that paved the way for Pakistan, while highlighting the nation’s resilience, unity, and determination in the face of modern challenges. Through its moving lyrics and striking visuals, the song seeks to reignite the spirit of the Father of the Nation and inspire Pakistanis to uphold his ideals of justice, faith, and discipline.

ISPR said “Paigham-e-Quaid” is made to revive message of Quaid-e-Azam, reminding citizens of their shared responsibility to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and build a brighter future.

The anthem has quickly become a symbol of the nation’s deep respect and love for Quaid-e-Azam, representing collective pledge to work towards a secure, dignified, and prosperous Pakistan, fully aligned with the vision of its founder.

As Pakistanis across the country celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, “Paigham-e-Quaid” stands as a stirring call to patriotism, unity, and national pride, echoing the enduring message of the man who shaped a nation.