Punjab likely to increase Metro Bus fares amid rising petroleum prices

LAHORE – Rising petroleum prices may lead to an increase in Metro Bus fares across Punjab, putting additional burden on commuters.

The higher cost of fuel has started to put additional pressure on government subsidies provided to support Metro Bus operations.

Authorities are reportedly considering a proposal to raise fares by Rs10 for the Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi Metro Bus services.

The suggested fare increase aims to ease the growing financial burden on the government.

The implementation of the potential fare hike is being discussed for March 26, although officials have clarified that no final decision has been made yet. Currently, the fare for Metro Bus services stands at Rs30.

A spokesperson for the Metro Bus system emphasized that discussions are ongoing and a definitive announcement regarding fare adjustments is yet to be finalized.

The development comes around a week after the federal government increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre due to supply concerns amid ongoing Middle East tension.

The cost of petrol was hiked from Rs266.17 per litre to Rs321.17 per litre, while diesel prices had been increased from Rs280.86 per litre to around Rs336 per litre.

The adjustment reflected broader energy challenges facing the country and aims to align domestic fuel prices with prevailing economic conditions.