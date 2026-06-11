Pakistan economy misses key targets as Economic Survey 2025-26 to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Economic Survey for fiscal year 2025-26 is set to be released today (Thursday), with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presenting the report alongside his economic team.

Reports said the country has fallen short of several major economic targets during the current fiscal year, including GDP growth, agriculture, and industrial performance. However, some sectors such as remittances, services, and livestock recorded comparatively better results.

Preliminary estimates suggest that GDP growth remained at 3.7 percent against a target of 4.2 percent. International financial institutions, including the IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank, had also projected lower-than-target growth for the year.

Inflation averaged around 7 percent over 11 months, compared to an annual target of 7.5 percent. However, monthly inflation in May reportedly surged to 11.66 percent.

Per capita income is expected to remain below target, estimated at Rs533,629 against a planned Rs 560,803. In dollar terms, however, it increased by around $150 to reach $1,901.

Sector-wise performance remained mixed. Agriculture growth is estimated at 2.89 percent against a target of 4.5 percent, while industrial growth is projected at 3.51 percent compared to a target of 4.30 percent. The services sector slightly exceeded expectations, recording growth of 4.09 percent against a 4 percent target.

On the external side, remittances rose by 9 percent to $38 billion during the first 11 months of the fiscal year and are expected to reach $41 billion by year-end. Exports stood at $28 billion against a target of $35.3 billion, while imports reached $63 billion compared to a $65.2 billion target.

The livestock sector showed positive performance, with growth recorded at 3.8 percent. The fisheries sector grew by 1.7 percent. Livestock population also increased, including buffaloes, cattle, goats, sheep, camels, horses, mules, and donkeys, reflecting continued expansion in the sector.