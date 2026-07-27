New Petrol Price in Pakistan for July 28

ISLAMABAD – One step forward, three steps back in Pakistan as the government announced fresh petroleum prices, offering motorists Rs.1 per litre cut in petrol while raising the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs.3.37 per litre.

The revised prices, notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government’s petroleum pricing mechanism, came into effect on July 28, 2026, following federal approval.

For private bikers, Rs1 reduction may be enough to buy… well, not much. Still, the government can now claim petrol has become cheaper, even if many consumers may struggle to notice the difference at the fuel station.

Meanwhile, the real headline belongs to diesel. The Rs.3.37 per litre increase is expected to raise operating costs for transporters, farmers and businesses that rely on High-Speed Diesel—industries that ultimately influence the prices consumers pay for everything from vegetables to household goods.

As freight costs climb, economists say the ripple effect could eventually find its way into markets across the country, making the modest petrol relief seem more symbolic than substantial.

The latest revision was made in accordance with the government’s petroleum pricing formula, taking into account international crude oil prices and other financial considerations. So, while petrol users receive a token reduction, the broader economy braces for the impact of costlier diesel—a reminder that sometimes the biggest fuel story isn’t at the petrol pump, but in the price tags that follow.