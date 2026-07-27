Pakistan Stock Exchange roars back with 6,500-Point jump amid Buying Spree

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) roared back on Monday as investors unleashed a wave of buying, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index more than 6,500 points higher in a recovery that erased a major chunk of last week’s losses and reignited confidence in the market.

Benchmark index KSE-100 surged to an intraday high of 177,753 points before hovering around 176,988.61, posting an impressive gain of 3.80%. The rally is one of the strongest single-day performances of the year, with bullish momentum sweeping across the trading floor.

Stocks Price Change Volume WTL 1.28 + 0.05 (+4.06%) 118,341,010 CNERGY 10.75 +0.46 (+4.47%) 71,968,916 KEL 7.47 +0.33 (+4.62%) 53,160,407 TSBL 2.47 +0.23 (+10.27%) 51,028,326 TPLP 13.20 + 0.23 (+1.77%) 49,088,479 BOP 34.50 +1.86 (+5.70%) 29,703,214 MDTL 6.23 + 0.15 (-2.35%) 27,067,021 TPL 19.45 +1.16 (+6.34%) 24,590,129 MLCF 95.74 +7.57 (+8.59%) 19,355,514 PRL 55.20 +2.06 (+3.88%) 14,337,396

Buying remained broad-based as investors poured money into banking, cement, automobile, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing, and power generation stocks. Market heavyweights including OGDC, PPL, POL, Mari Energies, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Hub Power, Attock Refinery, HBL, MCB Bank, and Meezan Bank led the charge, driving the benchmark sharply higher.

Trading volumes also reflected the renewed optimism. WorldCall Telecom (WTL) dominated activity with over 118 million shares traded, while Cnergyico, K-Electric, TSBL, TPL Properties, Bank of Punjab, TPL Corp, Maple Leaf Cement, and Pakistan Refinery Limited also attracted strong investor interest.

The rally was powered by a series of encouraging developments that dramatically improved market sentiment.

A sharp 4–5% decline in international oil prices eased concerns over inflation and Pakistan’s import bill, giving investors confidence that pressure on the economy could ease in the months ahead. At the same time, institutional investors returned with fresh buying, adding significant strength to the market’s upward momentum.

Global markets also turned positive as easing tensions in the Gulf reduced inflation fears and improved risk appetite worldwide, providing an additional boost to investor confidence.