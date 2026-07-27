Punjab imposes 60-day ban on swimming, unauthorized boating amid heavy rains

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, restricting swimming, unauthorized boating and bathing in rainwater accumulation areas amid ongoing monsoon conditions.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been placed on swimming in dams, rivers, canals, ponds and lakes. The order also prohibits boating without official permission in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries.

The restrictions further apply to bathing in rainwater collected on streets, roads, open spaces and other public places.

The ban will remain in effect for 60 days and has been imposed to protect human lives amid the prevailing weather conditions.

The Punjab Home Department said that swimming or entering water bodies during heavy rains could pose serious risks, particularly to children and young people. Authorities noted that water levels in dams, rivers, canals, ponds and lakes have increased, making swimming and boating activities potentially dangerous.

The department added that the restrictions were imposed by the Punjab Home Secretary under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. Local administrations and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure implementation of the order.

The move comes as monsoon rains have increased water accumulation in low-lying areas and open spaces across Punjab, raising concerns over public safety.