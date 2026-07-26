Lahore Metro, Orange Line End Token System; Commuters face No Refund on Remaining Balance

LAHORE – Lahore’s public transport system entered a new phase as Mass Transit Authority ended old token and card payment system for Lahore Metro Bus, Orange Line Train, and Speedo services. However, the move sparked concerns among commuters after authorities announced that remaining balances on old cards will not be refunded.

A major change in Lahore’s public transport system left commuters facing uncertainty as the Mass Transit Authority (Metro) has officially ended the token-and-old card payment system for the Orange Line Train, Metro Bus, and Speedo bus services.

The authority instructed passengers to move to new payment methods, including T-Cash cards, mobile applications, and ATM cards, marking the end of the traditional travel card system used by thousands of daily commuters.

The transition sparked frustration among passengers after officials confirmed that remaining balances on old transit cards will not be refunded. Metro officials said commuters returning their old cards at designated stations will only receive the Rs130 security deposit, while any unused amount stored in the cards will be forfeited.

The decision triggered complaints from travelers, with many questioning the sudden change and lack of clear guidance on the card replacement process.

Adding to commuters’ concerns, several passengers claimed that old cards were still being recharged despite the announcement that the system had been discontinued. Riders expressed confusion over whether the cards had been completely deactivated or were still operational.

Metro authorities advised passengers to submit their old cards at stations and switch to alternative payment options, but disputes over pending balances and continued recharge options have created uncertainty among daily users.