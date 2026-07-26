Pakistan gains New Gulf Defence Partner as Kuwait approves Security Partnership Framework

ISLAMABAD/KUWAIT CITY – A major boost in Pakistan-Kuwait defence ties as Kuwait approved a landmark military cooperation agreement, opening the door for deeper collaboration between the two countries in defence, security, training, technology, and intelligence-sharing.

The agreement, signed in Kuwait on June 11, 2023, has now entered into force after its approval was published in Kuwait’s official gazette, Kuwait Alyawm, giving the long-awaited pact legal backing. The expansion of the decades-old partnership between two Islamic nations creates a formal mechanism for closer coordination between their armed forces at a time when security challenges across the Gulf region are intensifying.

Breaking : Kuwait Announces a joint defence cooperation agreement between Kuwait and Pakistan — Pakistan now has a strategic mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and a defence cooperation agreement with Kuwait effectively turning it into a net security stabiliser for the… — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) July 26, 2026

Under newly activated agreement, Pakistan and Kuwait will work together in several critical defence areas, including military training, exchange of personnel, deployment of technical experts, defence education, scientific cooperation, logistics support, and intelligence coordination.

The pact also allows both sides to explore new areas of cooperation in the future, with additional initiatives to be developed through mutual agreement. To turn agreement into action, both countries will prepare annual cooperation plans and establish joint programmes aimed at strengthening military coordination. A joint military committee, consisting of representatives from the defence ministries of Pakistan and Kuwait, will supervise implementation of the agreement. The committee will meet regularly, including annual sessions, to review progress and plan future defence activities.

The agreement also encourages high-level military exchanges and official visits to improve communication between defence leadership and armed forces of both nations.

A key feature of the agreement is the protection of classified defence information. Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed that confidential documents, intelligence material, and sensitive military information shared under the pact cannot be transferred to any third country without written approval from the nation that originally provided the information.

While the agreement officially creates a framework for cooperation, its timing has attracted attention as Kuwait faces growing regional security concerns and seeks stronger defence partnerships.

Kuwait has reportedly been exploring deeper security cooperation with Pakistan, including discussions on expanding military support beyond traditional training and exchanges. Potential areas being considered in wider talks include enhanced defence assistance, advanced military capabilities, air defence cooperation, unmanned systems, and greater strategic coordination.

Kuwait’s push comes amid rising tensions in the region and increasing concerns over missile and drone threats targeting Gulf security infrastructure.

Islambad remains key defence partner for Gulf countries due to its experienced armed forces, military expertise, and longstanding security relationships. However, any move toward a broader security commitment would require careful diplomatic calculations from South Asian nation. Pakistan also maintained close ties with Arab Gulf states while also seeking stable relations with neighbouring Iran. Officials have remained cautious about steps that could involve direct military involvement in regional conflicts.

For the unversed, the newly approved agreement does not create mutual defence alliance or guarantee troop deployments. Instead, it establishes legal and institutional foundation for future cooperation. The pact provides both countries with a structured platform for military coordination, intelligence cooperation, defence exchanges, and strategic dialogue.