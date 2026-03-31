Kuwait grants approval for Pakistani Ships to Transport Diesel, Jet Fuel

ISLAMABAD – Kuwait assured full support for Pakistan’s fuel imports, agreeing to facilitate diesel and jet fuel shipments on Pakistani vessels.

During high-level talks between Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Kuwait’s Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to a partnership that lasted over five decades.

This assurance not only strengthens the supply of vital energy resources but also highlights the enduring trust and strategic cooperation between the two nations, promising stability and reliability for Pakistan’s energy needs.

Malik expressed deep appreciation for Kuwait’s unwavering support, particularly in energy, and highlighted assurances from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to facilitate the import of diesel and jet fuel using Pakistani-flagged ships.

The minister conveyed his personal regards to Kuwait’s Oil Minister, Tariq Suleiman Ahmed Al-Roumi, and KPC CEO Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah, while underlining the enduring friendship between the two nations. He emphasized that Pakistan has relied on Kuwaiti petroleum supplies for more than five decades, particularly diesel, reflecting decades of trust and partnership.

Malik stressed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring that all brotherly countries remain secure. He further highlighted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully and facilitate the supply of food and essential commodities to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace, reaffirmed Kuwait’s support, and expressed prayers for Pakistan’s continued success.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector, and agreed to remain closely engaged to expand cooperation in areas of shared interest and mutual benefit.