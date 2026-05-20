Sbp To Issue Rs75 Commemorative Coin Marking 75 Years Of Pakistan China Ties

KARACHI – To mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the State Bank of Pakistan has announced the issuance of a special Rs75 commemorative coin.

According to the State Bank, the coin will be available to the public from May 25, 2026, through the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The coin is made of copper and nickel. One side features the crescent, star, and the words “Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The other side displays the national flags of Pakistan and China, along with the words “Trust, Friendship, Support.”

The commemorative coin also includes inscriptions in Urdu, English, and Chinese. It has a diameter of 36 mm and weighs 19 grams.