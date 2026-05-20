Centre, KP reach deal to reopen CNG stations, restore gas supply in province

PESHAWAR – Negotiations between the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for reopening closed CNG stations in the province have successfully concluded.

The federal government has assured the supply of 35 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) of gas, sources said. Under the agreement, CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain open from 6am to 6pm.

According to official sources, the decision to restore gas supply to the province was taken during a high-level meeting attended by Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Rana Sanaullah, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Opposition Leader Dr Ibad.

The adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister said the gas issue was resolved due to the efforts of Chief Minister Suhail Afridi, adding that the federal government had approved the restoration of gas supply and CNG stations would start receiving gas immediately.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government had earlier directed the Punjab government to remove barriers to the transportation of flour and wheat to other provinces.