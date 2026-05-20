Federal govt announces summer vacation for educational institutions from May 25

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced summer vacations for federal educational institutions.

According to a notification issued by the government, summer holidays in Islamabad’s model schools, colleges and other federal educational institutions will be observed from May 25 to July 31, 2026.

The notification stated that the institutions will reopen on August 3, 2026.

During the vacation period, heads of institutions and administrative staff will continue to perform official duties from 9am to 1pm.

The notification further said that coaching classes for students of grades 10 and 11 will be arranged during June and July. School maintenance work, training sessions and other administrative activities will also continue during the holidays.