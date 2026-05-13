Cambridge postpones AS Level Maths Exam in Pakistan after paper leak scandal

KARACHI – Cambridge International has postponed the AS Level Mathematics exam in Pakistan following reports of a paper leak.

According to Cambridge officials, the AS Level Mathematics Paper 32 (9709), originally scheduled for May 15 in Pakistan, was shared before the examination. As a precautionary measure, the exam has been postponed and a new paper will now be conducted.

The administration said the revised examination date will be announced by May 22. The decision was taken after consultations with stakeholders in Pakistan and as part of additional security measures.

Cambridge further stated that schools would receive detailed information regarding precautionary steps by May 22, while the release date for Cambridge International AS and A Level results will remain unchanged on August 11.

Country Director Uzma Yousuf said the nature of paper theft incidents emerging during the current examination season was highly unusual, adding that certain elements were attempting to damage the examination system and students’ futures.

She added that various legal measures were being pursued to identify, stop, and punish those responsible for the leaks.