No more physical visits: HEC launches fully online degree verification system

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission Pakistan has launched a fully online and paperless system for degree verification to facilitate students.

According to HEC Chairman Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, under this new system (DAS), candidates will no longer need to visit HEC offices or submit physical documents for degree verification.

He stated that the project has been developed using modern blockchain technology to make the verification process faster, more secure, and transparent, while also incorporating recommendations of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Under this advanced system, students can submit their applications online 24/7 through the HEC e-Services portal. Applicants will need to create an account, enter their academic details, and upload their documents, which will then be verified online by HEC and the relevant universities.

To simplify fee payments, the system has been linked with online payment via 1LINK, saving students from long bank queues.

Unlike the previous manual system—where documents were sent by post or submitted in person at HEC offices—verified applicants will now receive a digital e-certificate after final scrutiny.

Candidates will be notified about the status of their application via SMS and email, after which they can download their verified certificate from their portal account.

This revolutionary step is expected to save students both time and cost, while also reducing human intervention in the verification process, thereby increasing transparency.