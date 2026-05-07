Cambridge cancels leaked AS Level maths exam, orders retake on June 9

Cambridge International Education has cancelled the AS Level Mathematics paper (9709/12) following a paper leak, announcing that the compromised exam will not be used for final results.

According to Cambridge, affected students will sit a replacement exam on June 9, 2026, with no additional fee to be charged to candidates or schools.

The examination body said all candidates in the affected areas will be required to retake the exam, while the result announcement date of August 11, 2026, will remain unchanged. Schools are expected to receive further details by May 15.

Cambridge has also launched an investigation into the leak and said it is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to identify those involved and ensure strict action is taken.

The board warned that individuals found sharing exam material could face a permanent ban, while action is also being taken against groups allegedly selling fake papers on social media.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fair results, Cambridge urged students to stay focused on their remaining examinations.