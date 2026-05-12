Mdcat Made Mandatory For Studying Medicine Abroad

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has introduced strict new conditions and reforms for students seeking medical and dental education abroad, making PMDC registration mandatory before pursuing foreign medical studies.

During an important meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, it was decided that no student would be allowed to study medicine abroad without first passing the MDCAT examination.

The meeting emphasized aligning medical education standards with international requirements and ensuring greater transparency in the system.

The committee directed that only foreign medical institutions approved by PMDC and recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) would be considered acceptable.

It was also decided that graduates returning with foreign medical degrees would be required to pass the National Registration Examination. In addition, a minimum of 6,200 teaching hours and 80 percent attendance have been made compulsory for medical education programs.

The committee instructed students studying in non-English-speaking countries to first learn the local language. Students will also be required to provide their residential and contact details before leaving for overseas education.

The meeting further stressed transparent and merit-based inspections of medical and dental colleges, warning that any negligence or irregularities in the inspection process would not be tolerated under a zero-tolerance policy.