Islamabad extends Market Timings amid New Summer Schedule

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad announced revised operating hours for businesses and public venues across the capital as part of seasonal measures introduced to address rising temperatures and extended daylight during the summer months.

Under the new schedule, shops, markets, malls, and other retail outlets will be required to close by 9:00 PM. Restaurants, cafés, and other food establishments have been granted extended hours and may remain open until 11:00 PM, while takeaway and delivery services will continue to operate without any time restrictions.

Marriage halls and event venues have been directed to wind up operations by 10:00 PM, in an effort to regulate late-night gatherings and manage urban activity more efficiently during peak summer conditions.

Essential services have been exempted from the restrictions. Hospitals, pharmacies, fuel stations, and IT and telecommunications services will continue to operate without interruption.

Officials said the revised timings are part of a broader effort to balance public convenience with energy conservation and to streamline commercial activity during the ongoing summer period.