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Punjab University announces summer vacation from June 1

By Web Desk
8:56 pm | May 18, 2026
Punjab University Announces Summer Vacation From June 1

LAHORE – The Punjab University administration has officially announced its summer vacation schedule.

According to a notification issued by the university, the summer holidays will begin on June 1 and will continue until August 28.

The administration has directed that the course work for the eighth semester should be completed before the start of the vacations to ensure that students’ academic activities are not affected.

The notification further states that teaching departments may conduct classes and examinations during the vacation period if required.

 

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