Cambridge AS Level Mathematics Paper 2 leaked again, students report before exam

KARACHI – Cambridge International Education’s AS Level Mathematics Paper 2 has reportedly been leaked once again.

According to details, dozens of students informed that the AS Level Mathematics paper (code 9709) scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm had already been solved and circulating on social media before the exam. Students said they were shocked when they received the paper in the examination hall, as it matched exactly with the leaked version.

The Executive Director of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, confirmed the leakage of the Mathematics Paper 2 and said that Pakistan is awaiting Cambridge’s official response. However, he added that Cambridge has also initially acknowledged the leak.

Dr. Mallah expressed concern over repeated paper leaks, saying it is unfortunate that Cambridge has failed to prevent such incidents so far.

It is worth noting that Cambridge had earlier stated that AS Level Mathematics Paper 9709/12 had been leaked before the exam held on April 29, 2026, in Administrative Zones 3 and 4. The paper was reportedly distributed illegally before the examination.

Following a detailed investigation, Cambridge concluded that the nature of the breach made it impossible to use the paper for final grading. It further announced that the affected candidates would not have their results based on that paper and would instead be required to retake the exam.

Cambridge had also announced that the replacement exam for Mathematics 9709/12 would be held on June 9, 2026, according to the June series schedule.