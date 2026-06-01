Inflation in Pakistan hits 23-month high in May

ISLAMABAD – Inflation in Pakistan surged to its highest level in 23 months in May, according to the latest monthly report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The report stated that the inflation rate in May recorded the highest increase since June 2024, rising by 0.52% compared to April.

It further revealed that the year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 11.66% in May 2026, compared to just 3.5% in May 2025.

According to the statistics bureau, the average inflation rate from July 2025 to May 2026 stood at 6.69%, while in April 2026 the annual inflation rate was recorded at 10.89%.

The report also highlighted regional differences, noting that monthly inflation in rural areas increased by 0.30% in May 2026, while urban areas saw a sharper rise of 0.68%.

On an annual basis, inflation stood at 11.48% in rural areas and 11.79% in urban centers during the month under review.