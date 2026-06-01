Aleema Khan rejects claims of ex-army chief meeting Imran Khan in jail

ISLAMABAD – Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Monday dismissed social media reports claiming that a former army chief met the former prime minister in Adiala Jail, calling them “completely fake”.

In a post on the social media platform X, she said that all circulating claims about such a meeting were baseless and had no truth.

She added that the reports were also checked with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who confirmed that the news was “totally fake”.

Aleema Khan described the claims as disinformation, saying they were being spread to divert attention from what she termed the “isolation” of Imran Khan in prison. She alleged that the PTI founder was not being provided adequate medical care for his eye condition, was not allowed to communicate with his sons, and had been denied access to books and television for several months.

She further claimed that Imran Khan has not been allowed contact with the outside world over the past six months, except for two court-ordered visits from his lawyer.

According to her, a full bench court order permits up to 18 visits per week, including six family members and six lawyers on Tuesdays, and six party members on Thursdays. She said these were lawful rights guaranteed under Pakistani and international law.

Her statement comes amid recent social media speculation regarding a reported meeting between Imran Khan and a former army chief at Adiala Jail, where he has been incarcerated since August 2023.

Imran Khan has been serving sentences in multiple cases, including a 14-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case and a 17-year sentence in the Toshakhana-2 case.

He recently underwent a medical procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on January 24, with follow-up treatment continuing thereafter.

Separately, Imran Khan’s family has alleged restrictions on communication with his sons, Kasim and Suleiman, who live in London, and has accused authorities of delaying their visa approvals.

Meanwhile, PTI continues to hold sit-ins outside Adiala Jail on court-designated meeting days, though gatherings have reportedly been disrupted in recent months. Party leaders, including Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, have also alleged incidents of firing during one such protest.